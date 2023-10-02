Hidden Bar at Noelle Hotel

Hidden Bar manager Brad Stewart took us through their spooky new hidden bar, The Overlook, Room 237, located behind the storage unit door of the Noelle hotel. The Room 237 experience will have you seeing double. With spirited cocktails and marvelous bites, you’re invited to celebrate the eerie, indulge in the unearthly, and revile in late-night conjurings that can only be found at The Overlook, Room 237. Room 237 is open Sunday–Thursday from 5pm-12am and Friday and Saturday from 5pm-1am. For more information, visit https://www.noelle-nashville.com/experiences/hidden-bar/.

