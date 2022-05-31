HILLSIDE MEDICAL CLINIC #121: Andrew Rinehart from Hillside Medical Clinic shared a special offer. For details on a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and a special gift - a $650 value FREE, call (615) 576-5000 or go to www.HillsideMedicalClinic.com. This segment is paid for by Hillside Medical Clinic.
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:19:34-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.