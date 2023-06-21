Bestselling author Jay Sheridan and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood talked about collaborating on the book Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth. Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth showcases Franklin’s rich legacy in the words of author Jay Sheridan and images of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood, both longtime downtown Franklin residents. Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth is available at Landmark Booksellers, the Franklin Visitors Center, Tin Cottage, the Harpeth Hotel, Battle of Franklin Trust historic sites and other select retailers. Proceeds from the book benefit the Friends of Franklin Parks Fund for the preservation of open spaces. For more on Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth and to donate to the Friends of Franklin Parks Fund, visit https://www.alongtheharpeth.com/.

Join Jay and Robin for a book signing this weekend at Tin Cottage on Main Street in Franklin from 12p.m. to 2 p.m.