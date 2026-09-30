Hit the Green With Outside Golf Club

Love to golf? Looking for friendship and community? Maybe a little Pokemon Go?

No matter if you're a beginner or think you've got what it takes to play with the best, Outside Golf Club will welcome you with open arms (and teach you a few tricks of the trade!) Brittany sat down with founder, Chapin Leatherwood, to talk about his passion for golf, the importance of community, and he even teaches Brittany how to swing a golf club for the first time!

And Outside Golf is hosting an event this Friday, October 2nd, called Range Rewind!

It starts at 6:45 at Nashville National and for $40 you get unlimited range balls, free drinks and more!

To sign up head over to their website at outsidegolfclub.com

