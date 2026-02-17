Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Hit your 2026 wellness goals with Next Health and the Nashville Wellness Club!

Next Health and Nashville Wellness club
Next Health and Nashville Wellness club
Posted

The new year is in full swing! If your resolutions focus on getting healthy this year, Kim Crosbie with Next Health wants to help you!

Kim is the owner of Next Health in Nashville and founder of The Nashville Wellness Club. The club serves as a one-stop shop for Nashville fitness and healthcare recommendations, as well as community events that make staying fit more enjoyable and long-lived throughout the year.

To learn more about Next Health visit
https://www.next-health.com/

Follow The Nashville Wellness Club to learn about their upcoming events on social media here
https://www.instagram.com/nashvillewellnessclub/?hl=en

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes