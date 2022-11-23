HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Appetizers + a Cocktail from Lynne Tolley

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House shared recipes for a Cranberry Cream Cheese Board, Garlic & Herb Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, and a Jack Cosmopolitan Cocktail. (see recipes below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Cranberry Cream Cheese Appetizer

Serves 8-10

1 (10oz) bag cranberries, rinsed & picked over

1 whole jalapeno, chopped

4 green onions, ends removed & roughly chopped

1 handful cilantro, rinsed

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 tablespoon orange juice

½ tsp salt

½ scant cup sugar (little less than a ½ cup)

2 (8oz) pkgs cream cheese, room temperature

1. Place cranberries, jalapeno, green onions, cilantro, and orange zest in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.

2. Transfer to a bowl and stir in orange juice, salt, and sugar.

3. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.

4. To serve, spread each cream cheese block on a platter and top with cranberry mixture.

5. Serve with Ritz crackers, wheat thins, pita chips, or celery sticks.

Tip: I use the entire jalapeno pepper (seeds & all) as I like a little kick. For a milder version, remove seeds and white veins.

Mushrooms Stuffed with Garlic & Herb Cheese

1 (8oz) pkg mushrooms (white or portobello)

1 (5.2oz) pkg garlic & herb cheese (Boursin brand), room temperature

Salt & pepper

Panko crumbs for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a pan with cooking spray. Clean and remove stems from mushrooms; discard stems. Sprinkle cavities with salt & pepper. Stuff with cheese. Sprinkle

Panko crumbs on a saucer. Dip stuffed mushrooms in the crumbs and spray with cooking spray. Bake stuffed mushrooms for 25-30 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm.

Jack Cosmopolitan Cocktail

Serves one

1 ¼ oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

¼ oz Rose’s lime juice

¼ oz Cointreau or triple sec

2 oz cranberry juice

Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a martini glass with a lime twist.

Tip: to make the lime twist, take a vegetable peeler and pull it over a lime making a 1-inch piece of zest. Twist over the cocktail to release the oil and drop into the drink.