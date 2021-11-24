HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Big Al's Holiday Egg Bites

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made Egg Bites. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

BIG AL’S EGG BITES

Ingredients:

1/4 cup greens

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 small tomato, diced, and seeded

1/4 cup diced onions

1/4 cup of broccoli or bell pepper

7 large eggs

1/4 cup of whole milk

salt, pepper, and minced garlic to taste

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2) Spray muffin tin generously with non-stick cooking spray

3) In a medium bowl, mix eggs, milk, and seasonings

4) To each muffin cup, add 1 tbsp of mixed vegetables

5) Pour egg mixture to each tin leaving room at the top

6) Bake egg bites for 20 minutes. If the bites are not fully cooked return to the oven, cooking for 3-minute increments.

7) Enjoy!