HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Coconut Trifle

Daisy King from Miss Daisy’s Kitchen made a Coconut Trifle and showed some of her other homemade desserts. Miss Daisy's Kitchen, with gourmet takeout and specialty foods, is located at 1110 Hillsboro Road, in the shopping center at the corner of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro. For more information, call (615) 599-5313 or visit www.missdaisyking.com.

Coconut Trifle :

1 quart whole milk

6 whole eggs

1/2 cup sugar

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

11/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2. tablespoons butter

1. cup sweetened coconut

2. cups heavy cream whipped

1 1/2 teaspoons coconut extract

1/2 ,of Miss Daisy's Five-Flavor pound cake sliced or

Angel Food cake , White cake slices are delicious as well.

1 cup toasted coconut.

Assemble ingredients and utensils.Pour milk into top of double boiler or very heavy pot.

Combine the eggs, sugar, cornstarch and salt in a separate bowl. Add to milk ; heat until mixture is thickened, stirring constantly over medium heat.

Take off heat and stir in vanilla ,butter and coconut.

In mixer, whip cream until thickened add sugar and coconut extract.

Begin your assembling of cake pudding, cream and toasted coconut.

Optional-- Pineapple preserves are delicious added to recipe.

For the top of Trifle - Whip cream, fresh Blackberries, Mint.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Yield:12 servings