HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Creamy Cheesecake Whip from Kirbee + Co

Kirbee Miller from Kirbee + Co made Creamy Cheesecake Whip with Fruit Toppings. (see recipe below) Kirbee’s new book, NOURISH: A Guide to Coming Home to Yourself features recipes, ways to create meaningful connections, affirmations and more. NOURISH is available wherever you buy books. Stay in the know by signing up for the Kirbee + Co. newsletter here: https://www.signupanywhere.com/signup/nmfasknt and follow @kirbeeandco on Instagram.

Creamy Cheesecake Whip

8 oz Cream Cheese - soft or whipped

1/3 cup heavy Whipping cream

1/8 cup Powdered Sugar

Pinch of Salt

2-3 Tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 Tsp Almond extract

Topping Options:

Graham cracker crumbles

Shortbread cookies

Fresh berries

Toasted poundcake cubes

Oreo crumbles

Pecans + caramel

Chocolate drizzle

What to Do:

1. Whip Cream cheese + sugar + salt