HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Creamy Cheesecake Whip from Kirbee + Co

Kirbee Miller from Kirbee + Co made Creamy Cheesecake Whip with Fruit Toppings. (see recipe below) Kirbee’s new book, NOURISH: A Guide to Coming Home to Yourself features recipes, ways to create meaningful connections, affirmations and more. NOURISH is available wherever you buy books. Stay in the know by signing up for the Kirbee + Co. newsletter here: https://www.signupanywhere.com/signup/nmfasknt and follow @kirbeeandco on Instagram.
Creamy Cheesecake Whip
- 8 oz Cream Cheese - soft or whipped
- 1/3 cup heavy Whipping cream
- 1/8 cup Powdered Sugar
- Pinch of Salt
- 2-3 Tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 Tsp Almond extract
Topping Options:
- Graham cracker crumbles
- Shortbread cookies
- Fresh berries
- Toasted poundcake cubes
- Oreo crumbles
- Pecans + caramel
- Chocolate drizzle
What to Do:
1. Whip Cream cheese + sugar + salt
- Add in heavy whipping cream
- Whip until velvety
- Add extracts - Whip
- Pipe or spoon into serving containers
- Add desired toppings