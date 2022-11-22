HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Festive Appetizers from Tammy Algood

Cookbook Author Tammy Algood shared recipes for Maple Bacon Smokies, Grape & Gorgonzola Flatbread and Jammed Out Brie, paired with Sparkling Apple Wine from Beachhaven Winery in Clarksville. For more of her recipes, you'll find all of Tammy's cookbooks online at www.amazon.com

Maple Bacon Smokies

Yield: 8 servings

1 pound Maple Bacon

1 (14-ounce) package cocktail smoked sausages

Place a piece of parchment paper on a rimmed baking sheet. Cut bacon in half crosswise. Wrap a half strip of bacon around each cocktail sausage, securing with a toothpick. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and refrigerate 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven or smoker/grill to 350 degrees. Place the baking sheet directly on the grill grate or in the middle of the preheated oven. Cook for 30 minutes and allow to cool on the pan for 7-10 minutes before serving. These can also be cooled to room temperature and served.

Grape & Gorgonzola Flatbread

Yield: 12 servings

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, peeled and thinly sliced into half moons

Pinch each of salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 cups red seedless grapes, halved

1 (12.7-ounce) package Naan mini rounds or flatbread

4 ounces crumbled Gorgonzola or mild blue cheese

Place 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the onions, salt and pepper, tossing to evenly coat with the hot oil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook the onions, stirring only occasionally for 20 minutes or until the onions are golden brown. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Stir in the thyme and grapes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and place bread rounds in a single layer (using 2 pans if necessary). Brush the tops lightly with the remaining oil. Top with the onion/grape mixture evenly and then sprinkle with the cheese. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Serve warm.

Jammed Out Brie

Yield: 8 servings

1 (8-ounce) wheel brie cheese

1/4 cup jam (Honey Fig, Apricot, Cherry or your choice!), room temperature

2 tablespoons chopped pecans or walnuts

Assorted crackers

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the unwrapped brie wheel in a greased small (6-inch) cast iron skillet. Bake for 12 minutes, remove and top with the jam and nuts. Return to the oven for 7-8 minutes longer. Serve warm with assorted crackers.