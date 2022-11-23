HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Grits Casserole from Big Al's Deli

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Grits Casserole. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, or to contact Al for catering services, call (615) 242-8118.

Big Al's Grits Casserole

2 cups diced sun dried tomatoes

4 bunches of chopped green onions

1 cup sliced portobello mushrooms

4 ounces minced garlic

1 stick of butter

2 tsp salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

3 cups grated parmesan cheese

1 1/4 cup half and half

4 cups water

2 1/2 cups grits

12 large eggs