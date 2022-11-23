HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Grits Casserole from Big Al's Deli

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Grits Casserole. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, or to contact Al for catering services, call (615) 242-8118.
Big Al's Grits Casserole
2 cups diced sun dried tomatoes
4 bunches of chopped green onions
1 cup sliced portobello mushrooms
4 ounces minced garlic
1 stick of butter
2 tsp salt
2 tsp ground black pepper
3 cups grated parmesan cheese
1 1/4 cup half and half
4 cups water
2 1/2 cups grits
12 large eggs
- In a medium pot, bring the water to a boil. Add grits and whisk until cooked.
- Add butter, salt, pepper and garlic.
- Add 1 cup half and half and 2 cups parmesan cheese. Add 4 eggs. Stir until blended.
- Pour into a 13 x 9 greased baking dish. Fill half way and bake uncovered for 12 minutes at 350 degrees.
- In a medium skillet, cook sundried tomatoes, green onions and mushrooms on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Turn off heat and cool mixture.
- Beat 8 eggs with 1/4 cup half and half. Pour over cooked grits.
- Add 1 cup parmesan cheese and top with veggie mixture. Place the dish on a lined pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.