HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Grits Casserole from Big Al's Deli

Al Anderson has a great brunch recipe
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 23, 2022
Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Grits Casserole. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, or to contact Al for catering services, call (615) 242-8118.

Big Al's Grits Casserole

2 cups diced sun dried tomatoes

4 bunches of chopped green onions

1 cup sliced portobello mushrooms

4 ounces minced garlic

1 stick of butter

2 tsp salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

3 cups grated parmesan cheese

1 1/4 cup half and half

4 cups water

2 1/2 cups grits

12 large eggs

  1. In a medium pot, bring the water to a boil. Add grits and whisk until cooked.
  2. Add butter, salt, pepper and garlic.
  3. Add 1 cup half and half and 2 cups parmesan cheese. Add 4 eggs. Stir until blended.
  4. Pour into a 13 x 9 greased baking dish. Fill half way and bake uncovered for 12 minutes at 350 degrees.
  5. In a medium skillet, cook sundried tomatoes, green onions and mushrooms on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Turn off heat and cool mixture.
  6. Beat 8 eggs with 1/4 cup half and half. Pour over cooked grits.
  7. Add 1 cup parmesan cheese and top with veggie mixture. Place the dish on a lined pan.
  8. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
