HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Hummingbird Cake from Miss Daisy's KItchen

Hummingbird Cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 eggs, beaten

1 ½ cups oil

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 8-ounce can of crushed pineapple, undrained

2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts, divided

2 cups chopped bananas

Cream Cheese Frosting (see second part of recipe)

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Combine dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add eggs and oil, stirring until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not beat.

Stir in vanilla, pineapple, 1 cup of chopped pecans, and bananas. Spoon batter into three well-greased and floured 9-inch cake pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pans for 10 minutes; remove from pans and cool completely. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of the cake. Sprinkle with 1 cup of chopped pecans.

Yield: One 9-inch layer cake

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

2 16-ounce packages of powdered sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Mix together, and frost the cake.

Snowball Cookies

2¼ cups flour

¾ cups walnuts, finely chopped

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter (softened)

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup powdered sugar

Extra powdered sugar for coating cookies

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Place parchment paper over the cookie sheet. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Combine flour, walnuts, and salt in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine vanilla, butter, and powdered sugar. Whisk until creamy. Add flour mixture, and mix.

On the parchment paper, make 1-inch dough balls. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until gently browned. Let cookies cool.

While they are still warm, roll them in powdered sugar. Let them fully cool, and serve.

Lemon Chess Pie (Pie Crust and Pie Filling Recipe)

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup sifted confectioners' sugar

1 cup sifted all-purpose flour

1 cup white sugar

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Grated lemon peel

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Preheat the oven to 350-degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

Mix butter and confectioners' sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Stir in flour. Press dough into the prepared baking pan. Using a fork, poke the dough in several spots to alleviate puffing of crust during baking.

Bake until the crust is lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and let the crust cool for 30 minutes.

Separately, mix sugar and eggs together in a bowl. Add flour, lemon juice, lemon peel, and salt, and mix. Pour this filling into the cooled crust. Bake for 25 minutes.

Once cooled, coat with confectioners' sugar. Then, cut into 16 squares.

Yield: 16 servings

Cranberry Apple Pie

Dough for 9 inch pie crust

2 cups sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup orange juice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon apple pie spice

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

4 cups sliced peeled tart apples

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

2 tablespoons butter

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Preheat the oven to 425-degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough to a ⅛-inch thick circle. Move dough to a pie plate, and refrigerate.

In a large bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, orange juice, ground cinnamon, apple pie spice, nutmeg, and lemon juice. Add apples and cranberries, tossing in gently. Spoon filling into prepared pie plate. Dot with butter

Roll remaining dough to a 1/8 -inch thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal, and flute edge. Cut slits on top.

Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden and filling bubbly.

Yield: 1 pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ cup butter, melted

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

¾ cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1 15-ounce can of pumpkin

1-¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 to 16 pecan halves, chopped

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. In a small bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill.

Separately in a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs; blend gently. Stir in the pumpkin, spices, and salt.

Pour into the crust. Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 350-degrees for 50 minutes.

Separately, combine the sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over filling. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes.

Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen. cool 1 hour longer.

Refrigerate overnight. Remove the ring from the pan. Top with chopped pecans.

Yield: 1 pie