HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Quinoa Squash Casserole from Juicy's Wellness Cafe

Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy's Wellness Café made a Quinoa Squash Casserole. It can be served as a vegan main dish or as a side dish. Juicy’s Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville, and Cookeville. For more information or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.

Squash and Quinoa Casserole

Ingredients:

5-6 medium yellow squash sliced

1-large yellow onion

1- teaspoon of minced garlic

1 1/2 cups of uncooked quinoa

1 cup of Mayo (vegan)

1 stick or 8 tablespoons of vegan butter

2 sleeves of crushed ritz crackers

1/4 cup of nutritional yeast

2 cups of mozzarella shredded cheese vegan(divided)

2 cups of cheddar shredded cheese vegan (divided)

2 teaspoons of garden seasoning

1 teaspoon of cayenne

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bundle of green onions chopped (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Cook quinoa as directed

Place squash, onions and garlic in medium sauce pan and boil until tender and drain.

Add 1/2 of mozzarella and cheddar cheese to a 10x13 baking dish, add your vegan mayonnaise, spices, salt and pepper,nutritional yeast, 1 sleeve of ritz crackers, 1/2 of melted butter and mix well.

Add cooked veggies and quinoa to mixture then add remaining cheese and crackers to the top of casserole dish. Pour remaining melted butter over the crackers and place in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and top with green onions and a sprinkle of cayenne.

Enjoy!