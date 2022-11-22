HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Standing Rib Roast from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made a Standing Rib Roast. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Standing Rib Roast

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 heads roasted garlic

3 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

1 standing rib roast with 4-5 bones

1 1/2 c. red wine

1/2 c. beef stock

· Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

· Separate the heads of roasted garlic into cloves and squeeze the roasted garlic out of the peels. Place the garlic in a small bowl and mash with the back of the fork until smooth. Add 1 tsp. of salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper, rosemary and thyme. Stir together. Rub the mixture over the top and sides of the roast.

· Season the roast all over with remaining salt and pepper. Place in a roasting pan and add red wine and beef stock to the bottom of the pan.

· Place in the oven and roast for 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and continue to roast to the desired doneness. For medium rare, we recommend about 20 minutes per pound.

· Let stand for at least 5 minutes before carving. Skim the fat from the pan juice, and serve the juice alongside the beef.

