Holiday Fashion for Men and Women

Marci Houff founder of Chic Aweareness showed holiday fashions. Chic Awearness: A Fashionable Fight for Ovarian Cancer Research is sold out! Although tickets cannot be purchased, donations to Chic Awearness can be made ongoing. Visit www.ChicAwearness.org and follow @chicawearness on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:00:04-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.