Holiday Fashion for Men and Women

We learn more about the fashion event for Chic Awareness
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:00:04-05

Marci Houff founder of Chic Aweareness showed holiday fashions. Chic Awearness: A Fashionable Fight for Ovarian Cancer Research is sold out! Although tickets cannot be purchased, donations to Chic Awearness can be made ongoing. Visit www.ChicAwearness.org and follow @chicawearness on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

