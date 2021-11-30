Holiday Gift Guide: Christmas in Bell Buckle, TN

Experience an Old-Fashioned Christmas in historic Bell Buckle, TN! Enjoy sleigh rides with Santa, carolers, a s’mores pit, and more! While you're there, check out their charming rows of eclectic shops and eateries. Visit www.BellBuckleChamber.com for a list of holiday events and local merchants. Segment Paid for By Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:13:34-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.