Holiday Gift Guide: The Heirloom Shop

The Heirloom Shop is full of unique holiday gift ideas for the entire family. Located in downtown Franklin, TN this historic shop will have you checking off your shopping list. For more information, visit https://theheirloomshoptn.com/
This segment is paid for by The Heirloom Shop
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:04:27-05
The Heirloom Shop is full of unique holiday gift ideas for the entire family. Located in downtown Franklin, TN this historic shop will have you checking off your shopping list. For more information, visit https://theheirloomshoptn.com/
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.