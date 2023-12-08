Holiday Gift Ideas from Opry Mills

Lifestyle expert Kelly Schwartz showed holiday gift ideas that you can get for big discounts. All of today’s gift ideas can be found at Opry Mills Mall stores. For more information on Opry Mills stores or hours, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/opry-mills. Opry Mills Mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:42:59-05
Lifestyle expert Kelly Schwartz showed holiday gift ideas that you can get for big discounts. All of today’s gift ideas can be found at Opry Mills Mall stores. For more information on Opry Mills stores or hours, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/opry-mills. Opry Mills Mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.