Holiday Guests Will Love This Winter Chutney Cream Cheese Spread Platter

Nossi School of Art culinary teacher Chef Brian Mnich made a Winter Chutney Cream Cheese Spread Platter. To learn more about Nossi College of Art’s new Culinary Arts program visit, www.nossi.edu/culinary, call (615) 514-2787, or visit www.admissions@nossi.edu.
Winter Chutney Cream Cheese Spread Platter
Recipe courtesy of Chef Brian Mnich
Ingredients
1 oz distilled white vinegar
1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger, chopped
1/2 clove garlic, coarsely chopped
.6 oz dried apricots, 1/2” thick slices
2 oz dried sour cherries, roughly chopped
2 oz golden raisins
1/2 cup sugar
1 pinch cayenne or to taste
1/4 teaspoon coarse salt or to taste
2 cups water, approx. two cups as needed
1 - 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 package cracker - your favorite variety
Directions
- Assemble all ingredients and equipment needed to prepare the recipe
- In a blender, combine the vinegar, ginger, and garlic and pulse until almost pureed
- Pour into a non-reactive, heavy-bottomed, medium saucepan
- Add the remaining ingredients (except the water) and pour in enough water to barely cover. Stir well.
- Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring often to dissolve the sugar.
- Cook slowly, stirring often to avoid scorching, until the chutney thickens, and the liquid is syrupy (45 minutes to an hour). Keep warm.
- Place softened cream cheese block in the center of a medium sized platter. Pour warm compote over softened cream cheese block and arrange your favorite crackers around the cream cheese.
- Serve with your favorite crackers. Use spreading knife for ease of service. Guests serve themselves.