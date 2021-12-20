Holiday Guests Will Love This Winter Chutney Cream Cheese Spread Platter

Nossi School of Art culinary teacher Chef Brian Mnich made a Winter Chutney Cream Cheese Spread Platter. To learn more about Nossi College of Art’s new Culinary Arts program visit, www.nossi.edu/culinary, call (615) 514-2787, or visit www.admissions@nossi.edu.

Winter Chutney Cream Cheese Spread Platter

Recipe courtesy of Chef Brian Mnich

Ingredients

1 oz distilled white vinegar

1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger, chopped

1/2 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

.6 oz dried apricots, 1/2” thick slices

2 oz dried sour cherries, roughly chopped

2 oz golden raisins

1/2 cup sugar

1 pinch cayenne or to taste

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt or to taste

2 cups water, approx. two cups as needed

1 - 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 package cracker - your favorite variety

Directions