Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Holiday Movies You Should See

We chat with movie reviewer Neil Pond
Posted at 12:48 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 13:48:00-05

Movie critic Neil Pond gave a review of some of the biggest, most-anticipated movie releases for the 2022 holiday season. You can see more of Neil Pond's movie reviews on his blog Neil's Entertainment at https://neilsentertainmentpicks.com/. Follow on @Neil.Pond on Facebook and @neilpond on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018