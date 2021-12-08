Holiday Side Dish Everyone Will Love

Chef Gary LeBlanc founder of Mercy Chefs made Holiday Mac and Cheese. Go to https://mercychefs.com/ to learn more about how you can volunteer or donate to Mercy Chefs.

Holiday Mac ‘n Cheese

Ingredients:

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped pimento cheese

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

4 cups whole milk

4 cups shredded cheese blend (Cheddar, Colby Jack, Gruyère)

4 oz cream cheese

16 oz box of elbow macaroni

1/4 teaspoon Cajun Joy

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

1. Prepare and measure all ingredients to have ready to add in as you cook.

2. In a large saucepan, boil pasta noodles according to box instructions to al denté. Add 1 teaspoon salt to water.

3. And another sauce pan, add butter and green pepper. Once butter melts, add flour and begin whisking together.

4. Slowly add milk, whisking constantly. Whisk until sauce begins to thicken and coats the back of spoon.

5. Add salt, pepper, and Mercy Chefs Cajun Joy.

6. Add cream cheese, pimento cheese, and shredded cheese (reserving 1/2 cup cheese for top). Stir until melted.

7. Once cheese is melted, add cooked and drained pasta and stir together.

8. Grease a 3-quart baker pan with nonstick spray.

9. Add pasta mixture to casserole dish.

10. Top with remaining cheese mixture and place in oven. Bake at 350° for 20 to 30 minutes.