Hollywood comes to Middle Tennessee with global film premiere

Some of the biggest stars in entertainment made their way to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons and more were at FirstBank Amphitheater for the premiere of Heart of the Beast.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

-Paramount Pictures

Watch Cole Johnson's interview with the stars in the video above!

