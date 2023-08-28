Home Decor Trends with La-z-boy

La-Z-Boy Furniture designers Barbie Bates, Carolyn Porter and Maribel Montes talked about trends in furniture styles and La-Z-Boy Furniture co-owner, Andrew Nickerson gave us a look at their newly redesigned showroom. There are three La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries locations in and around the Nashville area: 3010 B Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067, 1041 Glenbrook Way Hendersonville, TN 37075 and 3017 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://www.la-z-boy.com/nashville/.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 12:48:58-04
La-Z-Boy Furniture designers Barbie Bates, Carolyn Porter and Maribel Montes talked about trends in furniture styles and La-Z-Boy Furniture co-owner, Andrew Nickerson gave us a look at their newly redesigned showroom. There are three La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries locations in and around the Nashville area: 3010 B Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067, 1041 Glenbrook Way Hendersonville, TN 37075 and 3017 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://www.la-z-boy.com/nashville/.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.