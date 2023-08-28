Home Decor Trends with La-z-boy

La-Z-Boy Furniture designers Barbie Bates, Carolyn Porter and Maribel Montes talked about trends in furniture styles and La-Z-Boy Furniture co-owner, Andrew Nickerson gave us a look at their newly redesigned showroom. There are three La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries locations in and around the Nashville area: 3010 B Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067, 1041 Glenbrook Way Hendersonville, TN 37075 and 3017 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://www.la-z-boy.com/nashville/.

