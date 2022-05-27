Honey Cole Slaw for a Crowd

Cookbook author and blogger Sallie Swor made Honey Cole Slaw. (See recipe below) For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.TheDeerOne.com/wordpress.

Honey Cole Slaw

Ingredients:

¾ cups mayonnaise

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp celery seeds

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a jar (can use a bell jar with measures on the side.)

Shake to combine.

Toss with about 8-10 cups chopped cabbage or packaged cabbage slaw.