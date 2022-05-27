Honey Cole Slaw for a Crowd

Cookbook author and blogger Sallie Swor made Honey Cole Slaw. (See recipe below) For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.TheDeerOne.com/wordpress.
Honey Cole Slaw
Ingredients:
¾ cups mayonnaise
2 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp celery seeds
Pinch of salt and pepper
Directions:
Put all ingredients in a jar (can use a bell jar with measures on the side.)
Shake to combine.
Toss with about 8-10 cups chopped cabbage or packaged cabbage slaw.