Chef Ericka Fizer from Roasted at the Local Distro and Justin Price a camper at Kiz Kravings Youth Camp made Honey Garlic Shrimp Stir-Fry and talked about the healthy cooking classes offered at the camp. The Kidz Kravings Acting Youth Camp teaches campers about acting, fitness and how to cook healthy meals. Kidz Kravings camp runs Monday - Friday from 8am to 4pm July 5-29 at Youth About Business, 3518 West Hamilton Ave. Nashville TN 37218. Tuition is $600 per camper for the 3-week camp. There are a limited number of scholarships available. Go to https://www.kennieplayhousetheatre.com/summer-camp to register your child for camp. For more information, go to https://www.kennieplayhousetheatre.com/.

