Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg TN made Honey Jack Panna Cotta. (See recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Honey Jack Panna Cotta

¼ cup Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

1 envelope powdered unflavored gelatin

2 ½ cups half & half

¼ cup sugar

Pinch of salt

¼ tsp almond extract

Pour the Tennessee Honey in a small bowl. Evenly sprinkle the gelatin over the whiskey and let it soften while you continue with the recipe, about 2 minutes.

Combine the half & half and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add salt. Whisk to dissolve the sugar and salt and bring just to a simmer. There will be small bubbles around the edge of the pan. Remove from heat and pour the softened gelatin and whiskey into the cream mixture. Add the almond extract. Whisk until the gelatin is completely dissolved, about a minute.

Pour the warm cream into a pitcher or large measuring cup with a spout. Pour the mixture evenly into custard cups or small canning jars.

Chill until set, 4 hours or overnight. If tightly covered, it will keep for days in the refrigerator.

Top with fruit: kiwi, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc. Also fruit jams on the top if no fresh fruit is available.

Makes 6 servings, depending on the size of your containers.