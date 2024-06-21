Honoring the unsung heroes of Nashville's music scene

There's a new series heading to the airwaves that's highlighting the unsung heroes of Nashville's music scene.

Jason Moon Wilkins and Justin Barney join us from W-N-X-P to tell us all about the series and the launch party!

More information can be found at wnxp.org

ABOUT:

WNXP, Nashville Public Radio’s music discovery station, is excited to announce the launch of a new series that shines a long overdue light on the unsung heroes of Nashville’s music industry. Music Citizens launches its first episode (“The Lifer,” featuring The End’s Bruce Fitzpatrick) on Thursday, June 20, on 91.1 FM, at wnxp.org [foxinaboxprcom.tinyemails.com], and through all podcast outlets. Following the premiere, WNXP will host a free launch party and concert at The End (2219 Elliston Place) on Friday, June 21, featuring performances by Jason Ringenberg, Pujol, and Brennan Wedl. Furthering WNXP’s commitment to developing programming representative of its community and telling historically under-represented stories, Music Citizens spotlights local behind-the-scenes heroes of the music industry. Music Citizens tells the stories of everyone from longtime indie venue operators to HBCU opera directors, interviewing a local industry professional while explaining the crucial aspects their roles play.