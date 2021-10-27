It's a new online campaign in hopes of getting a National Day of recognition for hometowns!

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has joined with documentary maker Ken Burns and the Library of Congress in the star studded push to show pride for the places you grew up in.

It's also a non-partisan way to highlight that there are more things that bind us together than tear us apart as Americans.

Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood are taking part.

You can find out more about the campaign by going to honoryourhometown.com.

