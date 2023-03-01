Hot Chicken Helps Teach About Severe Weather

NewsChannel5 Meteorologist Bree Smith demonstrated how to make hot chicken and used the recipe to explain life-saving information as we head into severe storm season. Do you know the difference between a Watch and a Warning? You won't forget it after this hot chicken weather demonstration. To download our Storm Shield App, click here: https://www.newschannel5.com/storm-shield-get-severe-weather-alerts-for-your-ios-and-android-device.

Air Fryer 'Nashville' Hot Chicken With Spicy Honey Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breasts (or thighs)

2 cup buttermilk

2 Tbsp pickle juice

2 Tbsp Franks hot sauce (or hot sauce of your preference)

1 Cup white flour

Olive Oil Spray

Seasoning (To taste):

2 Tbsp Red Chili Flakes

2 Tbsp Cayenne

2 Tbsp Garlic Salt

2 Tbsp Pepper

Spicy Honey Sauce Ingredients:

½ stick butter

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp Red Chili Flakes

1 Tbsp Cayenne

1 Tbsp Garlic Salt

Directions Air Fryer Hot Chicken:

Season chicken liberally with garlic salt, pepper, & cayenne

Combine buttermilk, pickle juice, & hot sauce. Submerge chicken in marinade for at least 1 hour (overnight is best!). If you like it really spicy, feel free to increase the hot sauce. Combine flour with 1 Tbsp each of pepper, garlic salt, cayenne in a large enough dish for the chicken. Place 1 cup buttermilk in another dish large enough for the chicken. Dredge the chicken by taking the chicken out of the marinade, dipping it in the seasoned flour making sure flour coats all sides. Then dip the chicken in the dish of buttermilk and once more into the seasoned flour to create a nice breading. Spray the chicken generously with olive oil spray and place inside your air fryer. Cook the chicken in the air fryer at 380 degrees for 18 minutes, flipping the chicken halfway through the cooking process.

Directions (Spicy Honey Sauce):

In a small saucepan combine all ingredients and warm just until combined. Be careful not to let the sauce boil or the honey will crystallize making the texture lumpy. Drizzle over chicken and enjoy!

Chicken can be enjoyed on it's own, or as a sandwich with pickles and more of the spicy honey sauce. Enjoy!

