Hot Rama Mama at Bar East

We get the recipe from Bar East
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 12:47:36-05

Jeran Williams, Director of Operations at Bar East, made Hot Rama Mama, one of the dishes on the menu at the new restaurant concept. Bar East is located 970 Woodland St. Nashville, TN 37206. For more information visit https://www.bareastnashville.com/.

Hot Rama Mama

from Nina Singto at Bar East

Ingredients

· 1 package ramen noodles

· 2 ounces bell peppers

· 2 ounces broccoli

· 2 ounces yellow onions

· 5 basil leaves

· 4 ounces protein of choice (chicken, beef, shrimp, pork)

· 2 Tbsp. oyster sauce

· 1 Tbsp. sugar

· ½ tsp. msg

· 1 egg

Directions

· Blanch the ramen noodles, then set aside.

· Dice all vegetables.

· Stir fry protein of choice with oyster sauce, sugar and msg. Once cooked through, add vegetables and cook for three minutes. Add blanched ramen noodles to pan to heat.

· Prepare egg sunny side up and serve on top of ramen dish

