Hottest Summer Toys with Tabla Rasa Toys

Austin Bauman from Tabla Rasa Toys showed the hottest summer toys for kids. Visit their store located in East Nashville at 1200 Porter Rd. or shop online at www.tablarasatoys.com. Tabla Rasa Toys also has a café so you can enjoy coffee and ice cream while you shop!
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 13:04:14-04
Austin Bauman from Tabla Rasa Toys showed the hottest summer toys for kids. Visit their store located in East Nashville at 1200 Porter Rd. or shop online at www.tablarasatoys.com. Tabla Rasa Toys also has a café so you can enjoy coffee and ice cream while you shop!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.