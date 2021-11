Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 22, 2021

DC Baldwin from Computer Pros showed the hottest tech gift ideas. New MacBook Pro’s 16 and 14-inch, https://www.apple.com/macbook-pro/. New MacBook Air, https://www.apple.com/macbook-air/. Apple AirTags https://www.apple.com/airtag/. Sonos Roam (A great portable speaker) https://www.sonos.com/en-us/shop/roam. Apple TV 4K https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-4k/. New AirPods (3rd Gen) https://www.apple.com/airpods-3rd-generation/. For more information visit www.computerpros.com.

