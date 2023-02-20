Watch Now
Hottest Trends in 2023 Prom Fashion

We find out more about the hottest trends this prom fashion season
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 12:42:17-05

Lisa Goodwin from Pass with Class Academy showed 2023 prom fashion trends modeled by local high school students who work with The Ambassador and Social Graces by Gilda community organization. For more information about The Ambassadors and Social Graces by Gilda, visit https://www.facebook.com/ambassadorsformalwear/ on Facebook. To learn more about Pass with Class, located at 394 West Main Street Suite B14 Hendersonville TN, visit https://www.facebook.com/passwithclassacademy on Facebook. Pass with Class specializes in Formal wear for special events including Prom and Pageant plus weddings and other formal events. You can rent the tux or the dress.

