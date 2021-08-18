Watch
Dr. Phil gave us a preview of his new CBS series, House Calls With Dr. Phil. House Calls With Dr. Phil premieres Wednesday, August 18 at 8pm on NewsChannel5 and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.

