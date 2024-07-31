House of Cards takes us behind-the-scenes of all the magic!

We take you behind the magic inside the House of Cards in Nashville! We get a look at the new menu items and drinks they have to offer! Located underground in a once-of-a-kind 10,000 square foot space, the venue offers an evening for guests unlike any other in the history of the South.

Once guests arrive, they begin a journey via a secret tunnel which leads to a magical world that has been characterized as indescribable by anyone who’s visited. From the beautiful hand-crafted bar, to the multimillion dollar collection of art, European antiques and magic-related artifacts, the interior is the result of four years of design, planning and artisanship resulting in a one-of-a-kind ambience not found anywhere else in the world.

