How to Avoid a Mid-Life Crisis

Author Michael Clinton tells us about his program
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:52:43-05

Author Michael Clinton talked about how to avoid a mid-life crisis and make your next chapter in life your best chapter. Roar into the Second Half of Your Life by Michael Clinton is available wherever you buy books. For more information, visit https://beyondword.com/products/roar-into-the-second-half-of-your-life-before-its-too-late.

