Author Sierra Barnett talked about her new book that teaches children about the wonderment of catching lightning bugs, but more importantly releasing them. Sierra also showed how to put together a “bug catching kit”. How to Catch a Lightning Bug by Sierra Barnett is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. For more information, visit https://sierrabarnett.com/. Follow @sierra.barnett.tn on Instagram.
Posted at 11:49 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:49:05-04
