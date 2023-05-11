Watch Now
How to Get Free Admission Into Madame Tussands Wax Museum

Posted at 1:38 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:38:26-04

Ms. Cheap took us to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum where you can now get in for free as a part of the Nashville Public Library Community Passports Program. Community Passports give NPL cardholders free admission to area attractions and services including Madame Tussauds, National Museum of African American Music, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Cheekwood. Passport provides two adults and two children (under the age of 12) free admission. You must be a Nashville Public Library cardholder to borrow a passport. Passports may only be checked out for a maximum of seven days. Madame Tussauds Nashville is in Opry Mills (Entry 5) and is open seven days a week during mall hours. For more details, go to www.madametussauds.com/nashville. For more information on the Nashville Public Library's Community Passport program, visit, https://library.nashville.gov/services/community-passports.

