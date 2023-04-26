Emma Bradford from Little Art House showed how to make a Chocolate Room Sculpture as a preview to activities happening at this year’s Picnic with the Library event. Picnic with the Library is Sunday, April 30 from 4pm-7pm at the downtown Nashville Public Library, 615 Church St. The annual family-friendly fundraiser hosted by Nashville Public Library Foundation features family-friendly activities including puppet shows, musical performances, crafts, face painting, photo booths, and more. For tickets or more information on Picnic with the Library or Nashville Public Library Foundation’s continued fundraising efforts, visit https://www.nplf.org/events-calendar/picnic-with-the-library or check them out on Instagram @nplfoundation.

