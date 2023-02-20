Technology expert Rhona Vetere talked about how to overcome self-doubt and live an extraordinary life, no matter what obstacles you face. Rhonda Vetere is a STEM Ambassador, a career IRONMAN athlete and is globally recognized as one of the "Most Powerful Women in Tech. Grit and Grind by Rhonda Vetere is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to https://www.rhondavetere.com/.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 12:44:22-05
