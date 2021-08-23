How to Re-Pot Your Houseplants

Kimberly Daft of Lawrence & Clarke Cacti gave tips on repotting houseplants. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. is located at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory TN 37138. For more information, visit www.lccactico.com or call (615) 357-0827. Follow @lccactico on Instagram.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:05:59-04
Kimberly Daft of Lawrence & Clarke Cacti gave tips on repotting houseplants. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. is located at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory TN 37138. For more information, visit www.lccactico.com or call (615) 357-0827. Follow @lccactico on Instagram.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.