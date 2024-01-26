How to stay on track with your 2024 weight loss goals

Are you losing steam when it comes to your goal of losing weight? Dr. Cedrina Calder shared the reasons people fail at weight loss and how to overcome the obstacles standing in your way!
Website: www.calderconcierge.com [calderconcierge.com] www.fitdocofficial.com [fitdocofficial.com]
Email: info@calderconcierge.com
Instagram: @calderconcierge
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 12:25:19-05
Are you losing steam when it comes to your goal of losing weight? Dr. Cedrina Calder shared the reasons people fail at weight loss and how to overcome the obstacles standing in your way!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.