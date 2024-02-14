How to take your makeup from daytime to date night for Valentine's Day

Fedarica Crutcher will show us the easy ways you can go from a daytime look to a date night look for Valentine's Day. To get in touch with Fedarica you can reach her at 629-219-6913 or by email at Giftedhandsinmotion@gmail.com
Follow her on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fedaricamua [instagram.com]
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fedaricamua [tiktok.com]
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@fedaricamua [youtube.com]
Posted at 8:50 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 09:50:36-05
Fedarica Crutcher will show us the easy ways you can go from a daytime look to a date night look for Valentine's Day. To get in touch with Fedarica you can reach her at 629-219-6913 or by email at Giftedhandsinmotion@gmail.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.