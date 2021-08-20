Watch
How to Throw a Nashville Themed Wedding

Celebrity Wedding Planner Josiah Carr gives us tips
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 20, 2021
Josiah talked about how to throw an upscale Nashville-themed wedding. For more information or to contact Josiah for event planning services, visit www.ninthandeverett.com. Learn more about the products Josiah showed at www.luxeandwhimsy.com, www.rangerstitch.com, and @AlisonSmithCakes+Co on Instagram.

