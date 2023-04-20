Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

How You Can Adopt or Foster Pets at MACC

We meet some great pets up for adoption
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 12:27:36-04

: Dannielle Orlando Carter and Ashley Herrington from Metro Animal Control and Care brought in an adoptable pet and talked about how to foster animals. If you’d like to give today’s pet a loving home, or you would like more information, visit https://www.nashville.gov/departments/health/animal-care-and-control.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018