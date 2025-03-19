How you can get your wedding gown for as cheap as $50!

Goodwill's Wedding & Formal Gala is one of the biggest events of the year at their retail stores. They will have hundreds of wedding, bridesmaid, and formal gowns at bargain prices - some of them brand new with tags. Wedding gowns will be priced from $49.99 to $399.99. Bridesmaid and prom dresses will range from$19.99-$49.99. The event is Saturday, March 22 at the Rivergate Goodwill store, 2101 Gallatin Road in Madison from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

