Husband and wife duo, R.J. Halbert, tell us about the big stars voicing audiobook for "Caretaker"

The highly- anticipated audiobook version of R.J. Halbert's best-selling and award-winning novel, Caretaker is now out! The huband and wife duo behind the thiller tell Lelan about the star-studded voice actors who are featured on the audiobook.

Jason Halbert is the musical director for Kelly Clarkson. Kelly, along with big names like Amy Grant, Charles Esten, Erick Avari, Brandon Engman, and Michael Shanks can all be heard. The ensemble of voices brings to life the compelling, narrative of Caretaker.

To learn more about the book, or purchase the audiobook visit
https://www.rjhalbert.com/

