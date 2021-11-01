I Am Home House Tour

President of Willow Branch Homes Paul Winegar gave us a tour of the brand-new house his company built and donated to the I Am Home House raffle. I Am Home is a raffle for a brand new, unfurnished home located at 3000 Whitstable Court, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179, with estimated value of $634,000. The Raffle ends on Saturday, November 27 at 12pm. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. Proceeds support local nonprofits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and I Am Second. The I Am Home Open House will run daily Monday through Friday 5-7pm and Saturday & Sunday 1-5pm through Wednesday, November 24th.