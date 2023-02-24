Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

"I Am Home" Raffle House Tour

We take a tour of the home that will be given away in a drawing
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 12:47:47-05

Paul Winegar President and Chief Operating Officer of Willow Branch Homes gave us a tour of the I Am Home house donated to be raffled off with benefits going to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The I Am Home Raffle house is in Williamson County in the Canterbury neighborhood in Thompson's Station, just 30 minutes south of Nashville. The house is 3,087 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Its estimated value is over $800,000. For tickets or more information on the second annual I Am Home Raffle, click here: https://www.iamhomeraffle.com/. The winner will be chosen on April 14. 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to supporting patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018