"I Am Home" Raffle House Tour

Paul Winegar President and Chief Operating Officer of Willow Branch Homes gave us a tour of the I Am Home house donated to be raffled off with benefits going to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The I Am Home Raffle house is in Williamson County in the Canterbury neighborhood in Thompson's Station, just 30 minutes south of Nashville. The house is 3,087 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Its estimated value is over $800,000. For tickets or more information on the second annual I Am Home Raffle, click here: https://www.iamhomeraffle.com/. The winner will be chosen on April 14. 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to supporting patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.