Actor, comedian and author Tyler Merritt talked about his viral video that sparked a worldwide conversation on judging a person based on their looks and color. Tyler’s new book I Take My Coffee Black is available now. Tyler Merritt's book signing at Parnassus Books on Thursday, September 16 is currently full. You can get on the waitlist at https://www.parnassusbooks.net/waitlist-tyler-merritt. Pre-signed copies of I Take My Coffee Black will be available at Parnassus. Tyler will also be a part of the Southern Festival of Books happening October 9 and 10. For more information, go to www.tylermerrittbook.com and follow @thetylermerrittproject on Instagram.